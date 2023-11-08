Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 17,760 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.06% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The India Fund by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

