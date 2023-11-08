Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 9,601 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

