Keystone Financial Group Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.