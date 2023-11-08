Keystone Financial Group Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
