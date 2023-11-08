Keystone Financial Group Invests $318,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.