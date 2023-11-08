Keystone Financial Group Takes $16.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,736,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.21 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $304.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

