Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, CEO Robert Michael Mckee purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,601.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,601.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Terry Bonno acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $412,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Michael Mckee bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $60,601.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,601.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,850 shares of company stock worth $240,117.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,466,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $25,984,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,090,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,864,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,744,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

