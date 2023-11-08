KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,416.74 or 0.99990718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0071677 USD and is up 13.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,148,120.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

