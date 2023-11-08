Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $20.55

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.55, but opened at $20.12. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 324,858 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,596,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 873,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
