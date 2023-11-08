KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 22.41%.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KVHI. StockNews.com began coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on KVH Industries from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KVH Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7,440.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 38.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 7,222.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.