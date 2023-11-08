Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stake Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $643,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $308,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

