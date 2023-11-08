Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

