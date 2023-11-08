LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

