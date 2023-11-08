Lincoln National Corp Acquires 136 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.