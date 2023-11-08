Lincoln National Corp Acquires 147 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $138.55 and a one year high of $191.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

