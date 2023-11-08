Lincoln National Corp Acquires 289 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.