Lincoln National Corp Acquires 33 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,576 shares of company stock worth $5,095,566. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCO opened at $335.96 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.71 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

