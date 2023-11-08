Lincoln National Corp Acquires 439 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.4 %

COR opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.10 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.33.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

