Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.