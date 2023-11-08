Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,206 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 127,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 422,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.
