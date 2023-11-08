Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,530 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,527,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.