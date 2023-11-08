Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 130.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

