Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 102,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

