Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

