Lincoln National Corp Has $439,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

