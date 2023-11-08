Lincoln National Corp Has $448,000 Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Asana Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,196,113 shares of company stock worth $77,932,183 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.