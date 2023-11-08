Lincoln National Corp Has $464,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

