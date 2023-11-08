Lincoln National Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEV opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

