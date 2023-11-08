Lincoln National Corp Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

