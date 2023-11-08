Lincoln National Corp Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

