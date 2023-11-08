Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,214 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 3.1 %

NEM stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.