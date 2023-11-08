Lincoln National Corp Purchases 6,658 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 215.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE KYN opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.