Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

