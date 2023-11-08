Lincoln National Corp Sells 115 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $477.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.64. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $332.02 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

