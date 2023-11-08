Lincoln National Corp Sells 329 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

STX opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $74.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

