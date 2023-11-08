Lincoln National Corp Sells 32,938 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

