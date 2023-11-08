Lincoln National Corp Sells 856 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $52,207,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

