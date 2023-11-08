Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Shares Up 2.2%

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 857.58 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 851 ($10.50). 413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.28).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 870.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 952.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsell Train

In other Lindsell Train news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £910 ($1,123.32) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($28,082.95). In other Lindsell Train news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £910 ($1,123.32) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($28,082.95). Also, insider David MacLellan acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £900 ($1,110.97) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($83,323.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,440. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

