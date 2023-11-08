Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $452.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

