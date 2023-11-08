Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTFree Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $452.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

