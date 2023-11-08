LooksRare Hits Market Capitalization of $82.04 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 988,950,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,851,036 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

