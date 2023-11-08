Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Holdings Lowered by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

