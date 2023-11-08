Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Position Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 284.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 39.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Luther Burbank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

