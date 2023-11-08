Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.89, but opened at $143.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $145.34, with a volume of 21,259 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

