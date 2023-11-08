MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MannKind Price Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,667.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in MannKind by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNKD

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.