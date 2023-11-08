Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.70 million.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

MRVI stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 13.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

