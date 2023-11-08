MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.00 million-$96.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.75 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

