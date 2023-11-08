Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $372.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

