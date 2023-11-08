Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

