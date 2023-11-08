Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Posts Earnings Results

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Maxim Power had a net margin of 53.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million during the quarter.

Maxim Power Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of TSE:MXG opened at C$4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$232.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Maxim Power has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

