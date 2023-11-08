MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.91.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.