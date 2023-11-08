Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

